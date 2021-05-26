Jeff Wilson’s torn meniscus described as ‘substantial,’ 49ers RB likely headed to PUP
News broke yesterday that San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery to repair the damage. His rehabilitation will sideline him for four to six months, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. That means the running back will miss the start of the 2021 season, likely landing on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.