Movies

50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

