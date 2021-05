I am extremely dismayed by the actions of the Livermore Planning Commission and the City Council concerning the downtown development plan. Unfortunately, the decisions being made are not in keeping with the majority input from Livermore residents, respecting the desires of an open downtown area. The Eden Development plans have changed numerous times and our governing organizations seem more inclined to appease Eden rather than to be proactive in pushing back, coming up with reasonable options and alternatives and/or even another contractor that would satisfy the true goals for our desired downtown improvements. This is extremely unfortunate, and I am personally quite upset that our downtown will be a major disaster, and perhaps, worse than it would have been with no additional improvements.