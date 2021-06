The Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator provides estimates of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), including emissions from the production of electricity used to power the vehicle. To use the tool, you choose the make, model, and model year of the vehicle and enter the zip code where the vehicle will be charging. Zip code is required because emissions are dependent upon fuels used to generate the electricity, often referred to as the grid mix, which varies by location. The calculator shows the upstream GHG emissions in grams per mile for: