Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sunshine On A Cloudy Day: Terron Brooks On Playing Eddie Kendricks In ‘The Temptations’

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTerron Brooks is a talented singer/songwriter who has performed alongside such music royalty as Smokey Robinson, Stephanie Mills and Michael Jackson. His time on Broadway — highlighted by his roles as Simba in “The Lion King” and Seaweed in “Hairspray”— set the stage for what would become his largest role to date, his portrayal of Motown legend Eddie Kendricks in “The Temptations.” That NBC miniseries depicted the life and times of the talented but troubled group. Brooks has also released five studio albums, with a sixth to be released this fall.

thewestsidegazette.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Kendricks
Person
Stephanie Mills
Person
Terron Brooks
Person
David Ruffin
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Zenger News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
1240 KLYQ

New Career-Spanning Aretha Franklin Box Collects Hits and Rarities

A new career-spanning box by the late Aretha Franklin will be released on July 30. The set, which gathers the bulk of its content from her celebrated decade with Atlantic Records, was originally scheduled for release last year. Aretha, which includes 81 newly remastered tracks and ranges from Franklin's earliest...
MoviesNewsTimes

How Isaac Hayes' 'Shaft' Reinvented the Game for Film Music

Fifty years ago this month, Isaac Hayes changed the course of movie music with his score for “Shaft.” Not only did Hayes, 29 at the time, become the first Black man to win a music Oscar for his title song, but the success of his two-LP soundtrack album assured that every Black action-adventure film for the next several years would be scored by a major artist of color.
Musicculturemap.com

Keeping the Music Alive: The Ernest Walker Band

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In a celebration of Black Music Month, Keeping The Music Alive featuring the Ernest Walker Band pays tribute to legendary performers such as Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Barry White, Michael Jackson, and Prince.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
MusicStereogum

Summer Of Soul

The Harlem Cultural Festival was a series of six free outdoor concerts held in New York’s Mount Morris Park between June 29 and August 24, 1969. Given that these dates overlapped with the Woodstock festival in upstate New York (Aug. 15-18), the Harlem Cultural Festival has sometimes been described as “Black Woodstock,” but the new documentary Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) — the directorial debut from Roots bandleader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, which won this year’s Grand Jury Prize at Sundance — shows that it was much more than that.
Nashville, TNCountry Standard Time

Brooks plays Nashville

Aug. 7 – Kansas City. Aug. 15 – Lincoln, Neb. Sept. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. If naming your release "Gunslinger," you'd better let it rip and go for a harder country sound, especially if donning a black cowboy hat on the cover. The reality does not exactly match that sentiment for Garth Brooks, but at times he comes mighty close. The high points for Brooks are the three most traditional country songs - a couple of honky tonkers ("Honky-Tonk Somewhere" and "Cowboys and Friends") and a ballad ("Whiskey to Wine"). ...
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wendy Williams Alleges Da Brat Hit On Her, Rapper Claps Back

On today’s (June 25) episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Da Brat appeared virtually and things got a little heated when Williams claimed the rapper hit on her. After the audience finished welcoming the recently out rapper, Williams asked with widened eyes, “Did you hear me talking about you during Hot Topics?” Da Brat said back, “I came in on you saying something a little bizarre? Can you refresh, rewind and tell me what you said?”
MusicPosted by
Distractify

DJ Skeletor, 'Hot 97' Radio Star, Passed Away at Only 50 Years Old

Throughout his tenure as a host on Hot 97 as well as various other notable gigs over the course of his career, Trevor "DJ Skeletor" Thomas became an integral part of his local radio scene. A New Jersey native who went on to impact one of the biggest radio stations in neighboring New York state, as well as a close friend to the likes of Wendy Williams, Trevor accomplished a lot in life.