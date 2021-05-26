Is All Might good in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero?

My Hero Academia is teasing a surprise One For All glitch with the promo for the next episode of the series! The fifth season of the anime series has been making its way through the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, and it will soon be reaching a new climax as the Summer 2021 season fast approaches. While fans have been made aware of what's to come next in the season through its early promotional materials, there are still lots of questions about how the joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B will come to an end.