Is All Might good in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero?
All Might is the symbol of peace and justice in My Hero Academia. In the mobile game, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, he’s a playable character that you can earn, power up, and give additional shards to make him even more powerful. Because he’s a rare character that you can only obtain in a few instances, he’s pretty strong, and he’s among one of the top characters to play in the game, ranking in on the higher end of our tier list.www.gamepur.com