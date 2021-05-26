Cancel
Video Games

Is All Might good in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero?

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Might is the symbol of peace and justice in My Hero Academia. In the mobile game, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, he’s a playable character that you can earn, power up, and give additional shards to make him even more powerful. Because he’s a rare character that you can only obtain in a few instances, he’s pretty strong, and he’s among one of the top characters to play in the game, ranking in on the higher end of our tier list.

