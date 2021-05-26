Review: ‘Resident Evil Village’ Is a Great Sequel, but Misses the Mark

Resident Evil Village released on April 18 by Capcom and is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Resident Evil, Where do I start? With the new generation of Resident Evil games, a lot has changed … some for the better and some for the worse. With beating Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and seeing the final scene with Chris Redfield, I had a lot of excitement to look forward to for the series. With finally finishing the sequel, Village, I’ve actually had those expectations and excitement taken down a bit. The game really has a bunch of high and some lows, with some of the lows being Gunplay, Ethan’s walking speed and just in general game mechanics. In addition, the game has some pacing issues in the beginning whereas in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, it starts off in a memorable way.