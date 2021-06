MidCity has named a new CEO in the latest change as the multifamily real estate company reshuffles its executive suite. Stacy Spann, executive director of the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, has been named top executive at MidCity. He replaces John Wall, who will become a senior adviser for the Bethesda real estate development and management firm. Gene Ford Jr., MidCity’s chairman, said in an interview it's an opportune time to see a new leader at the firm as it prepares for one of its largest developments yet — especially a leader with Spann's affordable housing and partnerships chops, he added.