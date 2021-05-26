‘Three Staffers’ Backgrounding On Higgins, Says Australian MP Katy Gallagher

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is reportedly “still working out who he has promised what” before announcing a cabinet reshuffle. Barnaby Joyce defeated Michael McCormack in a secret ballot last Monday after his long-time ally Senator Matt Canavan called for a spill motion. “Six days after Barnaby Joyce became Deputy Prime Minister, still no cabinet reshuffle,” said Mr Clennell. “We have revealed Bridget McKenzie is back and Darren Chester will be dumped from cabinet but Joyce reportedly still working out who he has promised what before coming up with a list for Scott Morrison, most likely with the same portfolios the Nats had before he took the job. “Interestingly in the first question time strategy meeting Joyce attended as leader he brought as an advisor his partner and government staffer Vikki Campion. “Yesterday Jacinta Price beat Sam McMahon in the Northern Territory senate preselection and the CLP member will sit with the Nats in the party room if elected as expected at the next election.”