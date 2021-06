If you live in the U.S., there's a good chance you connect to the internet in your home using a wired modem. That number is a majority 63 percent, according to a Statista Global Consumer Survey conducted in 2020 in the United States. The percentage may be high now, but it has a real possibility of changing in the coming years. As mobile networks become faster, without fluctuating broadband speeds, the opportunity to reach new and existing users without digging up roads to lay cables becomes enormous. T-Mobile is one of the carriers exploring providing wireless home internet service and has now begun deploying it more widely.