Last week, the City Council acting in its capacity as a Board of Adjustments approved two findings of facts and conclusions of law from the May 14 appeal hearings regarding a conditional use permit (CUP) for the property at 402 Second Avenue. On April 6, the Planning & Zoning Commission granted SeaView Community Services the initial permit to operate the property as a recovery housing facility and substance abuse treatment center, but nearby resident Carol Griswold sought to appeal the permit, citing the potential threats of “increased crime, litter including drug paraphernalia, noise, pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic associated with the proposed facility,” according to appeal documents.