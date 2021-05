A Siskiyou County family that has been serving customers in Mount Shasta and Yreka for six years opened a new Mexican restaurant in January. Josefina Arredondo loved cooking so much, making meals for her four children and for customers at her family’s tamale cart wasn't enough. She wanted to be able to cook different things, and make the meals with which she grew up in Sinaloa on Mexico’s West Coast, she said.