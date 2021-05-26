Rain, rain go away - the Lady Greenbacks came to play
Despite a tedious afternoon of rain delays, high school regional softball action for the Lady Greenbacks of Pratt was anything but dull last week. Head Coach Mike Forshee said that the first game, which was scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start, didn’t begin until 7 p.m. But the delay didn't seem to affect Pratt's focus. Following a 7-2 stomp of Mulvane, the Lady Greenbacks began their regional championship run and didn’t stop playing ball until 11:30 p.m., with a state berth wrapped up tight.www.pratttribune.com