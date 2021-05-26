Rain, rain go away - the Lady Greenbacks came to play

Pratt High School tennis players are advancing through a competitive season, finding that they can ‘mix it up’ with the best of the best and come out on top. “This was a busy week,” said head coach Tate Thompson. “The boys won their third tournament of the year in Larned on Tuesday. After a rain delay, and a very late night we had #1 singles Rafe Donnenwerth in first place, #2 singles Micah Tatro in first, #1 doubles Hogan Thompson/Keishaune Thompson in second, and #2 doubles Nolan Gordon/Michael Dishman with second. The team won their 3rd tournament of the year at Larned.”