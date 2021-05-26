Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Discuss ‘Prodigal Son’ and More in Conversations at Home Hosted by SAG-AFTRA

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFans of Prodigal Son are still reeling from the jaw dropping season 2 finale, which was full of major twists and turns we didn’t see coming including a huge moment for Doctor Vivian Capshaw played by guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. Capshaw was a captivating character throughout her time on the show, and SAG-AFTRA sat down (virtually) with Zeta-Jones to discuss the pivotal moments from the show and so much more.

Fox canceled the intriguing drama series Prodigal Son this week after two seasons, but fortunately before it goes off the air viewers will get to see a great turn in a seven-episode arc by Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. She plays forensic Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who finds herself working with a serial killer played by Michael Sheen. It is a pairing she was especially happy about since both actors are from Wales.
Catherine Zeta-Jones “never thought” Michael Douglas would want to date her. The 51-year-old actress had caught the eye of the ‘Wall Street’ star when she appeared in 1998 film ‘The Mask of Zorro’ but when he asked to meet her for dinner at a film festival, she assumed he wanted to discuss potential work projects with her, so was stunned when he made his intentions clear.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has made waves in the world of television with its unique combination of comedy, music, and drama to bring fans a one of a kind viewing experience. Just a week following the stunning season 2 finale episode, SAG-AFTRA has released the full recording of the fundraising event Conversations at Home with the cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
Siri, play "Graduation" by Vitamin C. The 2021 school year is coming to a close and it's time to prepare for an Instagram feed full of graduation pictures from friends, family and stars alike. Lisa Kudrow, Candace Cameron Bure and a handful of celebrity parents have already shared photos of their beaming graduates, with emotional captions to boot. Some of these students are preparing for another four years of school, while others are readying their resumes for job applications. For now, however, these graduates deserve a round of applause, because as Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff wrote on Instagram, "Congrats to everyone who graduated in this weird...
It’s never fully appreciated when a show is canceled, but when 2 million viewers aren’t enough to keep it around then there’s not much else to do apart from letting it go and see what might happen to it later on. The show, which featured a cast that many shows might actually spend money hand over fist for, was about a profiler for the NYPD that also had a father who was a notorious killer known as The Surgeon and a sister who was a killer as well. Trying to keep up with such a family might be more than a little difficult, but trying to ascertain whether the profiler has the same kind of tendencies that appear to run in the family would be even harder. What’s worse is that currently The Surgeon is on the lam and unless things close out in a definitive manner it’s likely that the show will end on a cliffhanger that wouldn’t be any good since fans would likely call for more episodes or for another network to pick the show up so that more could be forthcoming. Even bringing in another celebrity for season 2 wasn’t enough apparently, but admittedly bringing in Catherine Zeta-Jones might not have been the best idea simply because her star power hasn’t really been doing much for a while. With a premise and a storyline that could have kept this show going for a while though it’s fair to state that it’s kind of a surprise that people didn’t pick up on this idea and allow it to become a favored program, especially since it’s something that people who enjoy Dexter might like. But that’s just the way things go unfortunately and there’s not much to be done for it since if a show isn’t firing on all cylinders with the fans by season 2 then it’s likely that it won’t be lasting for a season 3 unless it’s incredibly lucky and has someone backing it that believes things can turn around suddenly.
Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that Michael Douglas has warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents.Zeta-Jones, 51, said that Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, want to follow in their parents’ footsteps, but that their Wall Street star father has tried to steer them away from the idea.Douglas, who is 76, believes that they would have to work harder to overcome the association of who their parents are.“Michael has said what it is like to be ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are...
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ daughter, Carys, just graduated high school and they marked the occasion with a sweet family pic. Catherine Zeta-Jones is one proud mom! The Chicago actress, 51, shared a rare family photo to Instagram on May 21 to celebrate daughter Carys Zeta‘s high school graduation, along with a loving caption.
