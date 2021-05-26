Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Discuss ‘Prodigal Son’ and More in Conversations at Home Hosted by SAG-AFTRA

It’s never fully appreciated when a show is canceled, but when 2 million viewers aren’t enough to keep it around then there’s not much else to do apart from letting it go and see what might happen to it later on. The show, which featured a cast that many shows might actually spend money hand over fist for, was about a profiler for the NYPD that also had a father who was a notorious killer known as The Surgeon and a sister who was a killer as well. Trying to keep up with such a family might be more than a little difficult, but trying to ascertain whether the profiler has the same kind of tendencies that appear to run in the family would be even harder. What’s worse is that currently The Surgeon is on the lam and unless things close out in a definitive manner it’s likely that the show will end on a cliffhanger that wouldn’t be any good since fans would likely call for more episodes or for another network to pick the show up so that more could be forthcoming. Even bringing in another celebrity for season 2 wasn’t enough apparently, but admittedly bringing in Catherine Zeta-Jones might not have been the best idea simply because her star power hasn’t really been doing much for a while. With a premise and a storyline that could have kept this show going for a while though it’s fair to state that it’s kind of a surprise that people didn’t pick up on this idea and allow it to become a favored program, especially since it’s something that people who enjoy Dexter might like. But that’s just the way things go unfortunately and there’s not much to be done for it since if a show isn’t firing on all cylinders with the fans by season 2 then it’s likely that it won’t be lasting for a season 3 unless it’s incredibly lucky and has someone backing it that believes things can turn around suddenly.