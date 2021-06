As you start your journey into Chivalry 2, you’re going to run into a massive customization menu. All of the four different classes in Chivalry 2 have a huge list of tools and gear for you to use in combat. So, as you start putting together sets, you might be wondering, what are the best weapons in Chivalry 2? What setups should you use to take on the hordes before you? Our guide will explain what each weapon does and what setup you should consider as you wade into battle.