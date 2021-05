The KFC Bacon Lovers Sandwich is a new menu item arriving at the QSR brand's Canada locations to offer patrons a satisfying sandwich that doesn't skimp when it comes to indulgent ingredients. The sandwich starts off with a buttermilk-marinated extra crispy chicken fillet that has been hand-breaded before being layered with four crispy strips of bacon. The sandwich is then finished with Canadian Monterey Jack Cheese and a creamy baconnaise, all served on a potato bun.