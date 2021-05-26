Iowa districts weigh early ends to school year, in part due to concerns over state masking law
After a strenuous school year during the pandemic, some districts have asked: Should summer break begin early?. School community members in the Marion Independent School District have already posed that question, leading to the school board's Monday decision to end the year a week ahead of schedule. In Iowa City, district leaders have discussed the idea following community pressure but have given no indication that they will take action on it.www.amestrib.com