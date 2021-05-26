newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa districts weigh early ends to school year, in part due to concerns over state masking law

Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a strenuous school year during the pandemic, some districts have asked: Should summer break begin early?. School community members in the Marion Independent School District have already posed that question, leading to the school board's Monday decision to end the year a week ahead of schedule. In Iowa City, district leaders have discussed the idea following community pressure but have given no indication that they will take action on it.

www.amestrib.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Marion, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#State Law#School District Officials#Law School#Change Org#Des Moines Register#Iowa City District#School Officials#District Leaders#School Board Members#Eastern Iowa#School Year#School Community Members#Students#Superintendent#School Hours#Student Learning#Community Pressure#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Marion, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Marion Students and Parents Want to End School Year Early

It's been a tough year for the Marion Independent School District. The pandemic of last year. The derecho which damaged buildings and property. And lets just not get into the mascot name change fiasco. So you can see why students and parents wish this school year would just get over already! Well, CBS2 reports that a new petition has been started to end the school year in Marion a week early.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City wants feedback on changes to area transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transportation is seeking public feedback on changes to the area transit system ahead of a virtual public hearing. On June 1, 2021, the City Council will be hosting a virtual public hearing at their regular meeting, and will be formally considering adoption of the Iowa City Area Transit Study Plan and recommended changes to the transit system.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City police bolster bystander training to include officer wellness

IOWA CITY — When Iowa City police Officer Matthew Young watched footage depicting the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, he started asking himself how he would have handled that situation. Now, Young is part of an effort to encourage active intervention by...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Mayor signs proclamation recognizing city essential workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation earlier this month announcing that National Public Works Week will be recognized in Iowa City from May 16 to May 22 this year. This year's National Public Works Week is themed "Stronger Together" and is sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa recorded six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, reaching 6,006 total deaths because of the virus since the start of the pandemic. While the deaths surpassed another grim milestone, the seven-day average of cases hit 237, the lowest since April 20, 2020, and a continued drop for the fourth consecutive day.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateTimes Daily

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...