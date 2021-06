For the second time in her career, University of Georgia senior Katarina Jokic has been named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis, it was announced Tuesday. Jokic is one of the four finalists along with Sara Daavettila (University of North Carolina), Emma Navarro (University of Virginia) and Estela Perez-Somarriba (University of Miami, Fla.), as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). The tennis finalists were chosen by a combination of NCAA Championship finishes and national tennis rankings. The Honda Sport Award winner for Tennis will be announced later this week after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools.