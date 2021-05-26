Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

USF High Cost Search Tool Upgraded

By Phil Britt
telecompetitor.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSAC has revised its search tool for Universal Service Fund (USF) high-cost program disbursements. The goal is to be more user friendly and make it easier for users to access details about total dollar amounts carriers have received through the program. USAC is charged with disbursing Universal Service funding to...

www.telecompetitor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Universal Service Fund#User Data#User Information#Information Services#Service Providers#Usf High Cost Search Tool#Buildout#Usac Open Data#Study Area Code#Payment Information#Disbursement Data#Fund Type#Drop Down Filters#Carrier Offerings#Competitive Rates#Conformance#Broadband#Fcc Directives#Rural Areas
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cloud Security Alliance updates its CAIQ to increase value for cloud service providers and customers

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) released an update to its Consensus Assessment Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), a set of questions that allow cloud consumers and auditors to ascertain a cloud service provider’s compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). With CAIQv4, users can showcase additional accountability and transparency regarding their security...
Economyinvesting.com

Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions

Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions. RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon. Providing users the benefits of high-speed and low-cost transactions. RenBridge allows BTC, ZEC, BCH, and DOGE to connect soon with other assets. RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon providing users the benefits of...
Businesschannele2e.com

Nutanix Launches Worldwide Elevate Service Provider Program

Nutanix has announced the launch of its Elevate Service Provider Program, which extends the benefits of its existing Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally, according to a statement released by the company. The program will enable Nutanix’s service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers...
Richardson, TXMySanAntonio

Industrial Networking Solutions Acquires DH Wireless Solutions, Inc.

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions (“INS”) announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. (“DH Wireless”), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless...
CSO

Assessing Your Enterprise's 911 Capabilities

When someone on your organization's voice network dials 911, you have a responsibility to send their outgoing call and accurate location information to the correct Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). Often, an enterprise's ability to deliver 911 calls is overlooked when upgrades or changes are made to their voice infrastructure, leading to potentially dangerous situations and outcomes. Equipping your enterprise with the tools and technologies that deliver effective 911 support in today’s advanced Unified Communications (UC) environments can help to protect your business from a liability standpoint, meet mandated regulations, and most importantly, keep your people safe.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

ThryvPay App Processes Payments for Small Business Service Providers

If you have a service-based business, ThryvPay says it has a payment processing solution that is less expensive, more flexible, and easier to use. And it is making the ThryvPay App available as a standalone app free of charge for non-Thryv customers. ThryvPay App and Small Business Service Providers. According...
Worldge.com

National Broadband Ireland Selects GE Digital’s Smallworld Physical Network Inventory to Help with the Roll Out of High-Speed Broadband Across Rural Ireland

Ireland’s National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed broadband service to support communications, information, education, and entertainment to current and future generations. Smallworld Physical Network Inventory will assist with ambitious project allowing National Broadband Ireland to be more aware of drop locations and accurately map out implementation. SAN RAMON, Calif. – June...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Verizon Advanced SASE Aims to Enhance SD-WAN Security

Verizon Business today launched Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), an offering that combines SD-WAN capability with hybrid network connectivity and security services. SD-WAN services have been gaining popularity, enabling customers to use multiple wide area network connections that are managed together, with traffic shifting from one link to the other depending on priority and network conditions.
Technologyaithority.com

Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and NEC Corporation, a leading global integrator of IT and network technologies, announced that they have worked with Herotel, South Africa’s largest fixed wireless service provider, to enable the country’s first commercial network to deploy segment routing as part of a significant network upgrade initiative. Herotel’s operational drivers for this innovation and investment include scalability and reach, agility, cost-effectiveness and the ability to consistently provide a superior user experience that can be tailored to regional requirements.
Technologyaithority.com

Nutanix Launches Service Provider Program Expanding Delivery Of Hybrid And Multicloud Solutions

Expanded Nutanix Elevate Partner Program Drives Greater Revenue and Profitability for Service Providers. Nutanix , a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally. The program empowers service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability and faster time-to-market.
Electronicstelecompetitor.com

TDS Chooses Vendor for Android TV Devices

CENTENNIAL, Colo.—June 8, 2021 – Evolution Digital today announces TDS Telecom (TDS®), a leading telecommunications provider serving nearly 1,000 rural, suburban and metropolitan communities across the U.S., plans to deploy eSTREAM 4K, a leading Android TV set-top in North and South America. Evolution Digital’s eSTREAM 4K offers seamless integration between...
Jobsigeekphone.com

These 5 Job Search Mistakes are Costing You Your Next Tech Job

If you’re looking for a new job, there’s a lot to think about. If you’re a tech worker, you have the added burden of thinking through the new technical requirements at the jobs your applying to. In the process, you may have forgotten some key components of effective job applications. Don’t make these mistakes!
TechnologyNetwork World

E911 Solutions for Cisco Unified Communications Manager

Intrado helps to protect enterprises from personal, legal, financial and. reputational harm in an emergency. When someone on your network dials. 911, we make sure that the call and caller-location information are delivered. to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and that the right. people in your organization are...
Internetbroadbandworldnews.com

DE Lightspeed, Calix exceed managed Wi-Fi adoption goal by 20%

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DE Lightspeed, a subsidiary of rural electric cooperative Delta Electric Power Association (Delta Electric) in Mississippi, is leveling the broadband playing field for residents of some of the country’s most underserved and economically challenged areas by delivering world-class, managed Wi-Fi services with Revenue EDGE. Powered by the industry-leading performance and speed of the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST systems, the company’s branded CommandIQ mobile app—DELightSpeed—and value-added EDGE Suites, the broadband service provider (BSP) has exceeded anticipated adoption rates by 20 percent in just eight months. Excited subscribers in previously underserved areas can now connect—some for the first time—to fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet services delivered quickly and cost-effectively over a simplified network powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE.
ComputersGovLoop

Strengthen Application Login Security With Analytics

Users need to be able to access all the applications they require on agency networks. It’s security’s job to make sure the right people are logging on. While security staff is tasked with keeping these applications safe, it can’t be at the expense of accessibility. An easy login experience for users is essential for productivity.
TechnologyNetwork World

Why the cloud will never eat the data center

Sometimes it’s hard to see gradual changes in technology paradigms because they’re gradual. Sometimes it helps to play “Just suppose…” and see where it leads. So, just suppose that the cloud did what some radical thinkers say, and “absorbed the network”. That’s sure an exciting tag line, but is this even possible, and how might it come about?
Electronicsaithority.com

ThirdEye Now Available On FirstNet Delivering Reliable Communications Capabilities For First Responders

Recently launched AR RespondEye Software Approved for use on FirstNet. ThirdEye, a leader in augmented and mixed reality enterprise solutions, announces it is available for use on FirstNet, the nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders. This collaboration provides ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses and RespondEye software access with FirstNet. First responders can now securely and quickly obtain vital patient information through ThirdEye’s new telehealth solution.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Starry Connect and Microsoft Airband Coming to the Motor City

Gigabit service provider Starry Inc., working with Microsoft through the Airband Initiative, will provide broadband to underserved communities in Detroit. The agreement will bring the low-cost Starry Connect digital equity program to all serviceable addresses in zip codes in the city identified as being underserved and income-insecure. Starry uses a...