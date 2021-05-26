USF High Cost Search Tool Upgraded

When someone on your organization's voice network dials 911, you have a responsibility to send their outgoing call and accurate location information to the correct Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). Often, an enterprise's ability to deliver 911 calls is overlooked when upgrades or changes are made to their voice infrastructure, leading to potentially dangerous situations and outcomes. Equipping your enterprise with the tools and technologies that deliver effective 911 support in today’s advanced Unified Communications (UC) environments can help to protect your business from a liability standpoint, meet mandated regulations, and most importantly, keep your people safe.