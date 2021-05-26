USF High Cost Search Tool Upgraded

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DE Lightspeed, a subsidiary of rural electric cooperative Delta Electric Power Association (Delta Electric) in Mississippi, is leveling the broadband playing field for residents of some of the country’s most underserved and economically challenged areas by delivering world-class, managed Wi-Fi services with Revenue EDGE. Powered by the industry-leading performance and speed of the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST systems, the company’s branded CommandIQ mobile app—DELightSpeed—and value-added EDGE Suites, the broadband service provider (BSP) has exceeded anticipated adoption rates by 20 percent in just eight months. Excited subscribers in previously underserved areas can now connect—some for the first time—to fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet services delivered quickly and cost-effectively over a simplified network powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE.