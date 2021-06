The former leader of China’s digital currency research through to 2018, Yao Qian, commented that the purpose of a CBDC is not to monitor payments because it can already do that. He also observed that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) such as a digital yuan could additionally operate on blockchains such as Ethereum and Diem. And he reaffirmed that the eCNY is a synthetic CBDC. As he’s no longer working at the central bank, the executive highlighted that his views were personal ones.