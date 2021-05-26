newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

3 juveniles charged with aggravated murder in double slaying

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say all three juveniles arrested in the shooting deaths of two men in an Ohio city earlier this month have been charged with aggravated murder. Maple Heights police and U.S. marshals last week announced the arrests of 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in the...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Ohio City, OH
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Guilty Of Murder#Aggravated Assault#Double Murder#The Assault#Ap#Cleveland Com#Aggravated Murder#Police#Arrests#14 Year Old Girl#Authorities#Defendants#Detention Center#Cuyahoga County#29 Year Old Zachery Cuter#31 Year Old Ryan Tyler#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
North Olmsted, OHcleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts North Olmsted hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a hit-and-run driver accused of leaving a 70-year-old North Olmsted man seriously hurt in the street. Christopher Garcia, 37, was indicted on the charge of not stopping after an accident. North Olmsted police said Garcia stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland FBI requests help in identifying 4 suspects in 9 recent carjackings

(CLEVELAND) The Cleveland Division of the FBI released photos on Monday of four suspects wanted in connection with at least nine recent Northeast Ohio carjackings. Per Cleveland.com, the bureau and six local police departments are working to identify the four men pictured in what appears to be a convenience store. A news release accused them of stealing at least nine cars in the region since April 28, with the publication reporting a surge of eight carjackings between May 12 and Monday.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Boyfriend fatally shoots 32-year-old Cleveland woman, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland woman was shot to death Saturday at her home in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood. Officers were called to the 12000 block of Locke Avenue, according to a Cleveland police media release. They found Alicia M. Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

New clue in murders of man, woman in Rocky River Reservation: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has turned an anonymous tip into a possible look at the killer in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest mysteries, the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Cleveland Metroparks. Days ago, we revealed video never seen before. Now, we have...
Independence, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Man threatens to urinate in police car after being arrested for theft: Independence Police Blotter

Police responded to a theft in progress at a Drug Mart store at 1:02 p.m. May 2. The suspect was detained by store security officers after he was seen putting $118 worth of items including shampoo bottles, Tide Pods, Vaseline, and headphones into a book bag. The man was found to have numerous theft warrants out of the Shaker Heights and Maple Heights police departments. The man was cited for theft and reportedly told police he would be back to “steal all the (expletive) from this (expletive).” He was told he would be charged with criminal trespassing if he did. When police drove him to his residence, the man threatened to “send his entourage” to rob the Drug Mart store. He was dropped off at Public Square in Cleveland after threatening to urinate inside the police cruiser.
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Cuyahoga County Jail Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccines To All Prisoners

MetroHealth started voluntary coronavirus vaccinations for everyone at Cuyahoga County Jail Monday. Just 105 of the approximately 1400 people held at the county jail are currently fully vaccinated. But when MetroHealth offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in two housing pods at the jail Monday, everyone accepted it on the first day, said Warden Michelle Henry.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland firefighters rescue child from burning home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Pasadena Ave. Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8 firefighters rescued a young child from the home. No word on how...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland family looks for missing woman

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The family of 22-year-old Imani Hall said they’re worried after they haven’t heard from her in two days. Hall’s aunt said they last saw her around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of 187th Street and Harvard Avenue. She was wearing a black mini dress and a short sleeve white sailor moon t-shirt, as well as Chuck Taylor sneakers.