8 Retro Hair Trends That Are So Popular on TikTok, We Almost Forget What Year It Is

I surely can't be the only one who wasn't born a redhead but knows that they should have been, right? No matter how long I let my natural dark-brown hair grow out or try something crazy and new like lime green, I can't help but think it would look better red — the problem with that is most red hair dyes look best on naturally blonde or pre-lightened hair, which can be super expensive or damaging depending on how that's done. Canadian model Molly McArthur, however, has found the perfect blend of at-home hair dyes to transform her naturally brunette hair into a light but vivid copper shade. TikTok, naturally, has been begging to know exactly what it is.