Emma Stone and Tipper Seifert-Cleveland Played Cruella Trivia, and They Were Total Pros

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.