Inter confirm termination of Antonio Conte's contract

90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter and manager Antonio Conte have parted company, just days after lifting their first Serie A title in over a decade. Conte broke former club Juventus' stronghold on Italian football, winning their first Scudetto since 2010 under his guidance. But the two parties have agreed to part ways immediately, with...

www.90min.com
