Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wolfsville to near Walkersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Taneytown, Manchester, New Windsor, Woodsboro, Union Bridge, Libertytown, Sabillasville, Harney, Lineboro, New Midway, Ladiesburg, Rocky Ridge, Linwood, Detour, Uniontown, Millers and Keysville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov