Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Maryland including the City of Baltimore, northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of high wind will likely aid in widespread tree damage and power outages.