Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Frontier; Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FRONTIER...EASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maxwell, or 16 miles east of North Platte, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brady, Maxwell, Keith, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Etna, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Vroman. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 185 and 207.