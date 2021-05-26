newsbreak-logo
Frontier County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FRONTIER COUNTY At 256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Eustis, or 18 miles east of Curtis, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eustis and Orafino. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
