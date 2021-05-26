Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA...WASHINGTON...NORTH CENTRAL RENSSELAER AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 354 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near Fort Edward to near Round Lake. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mechanicville, Whitehall, Salem, Granville, Hartford, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Comstock, Country Knolls, Gates, Kingsbury, Porter, Lee, Northumberland, Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Hampton and Rupert. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov