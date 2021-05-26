newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennington County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA...WASHINGTON...NORTH CENTRAL RENSSELAER AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 354 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near Fort Edward to near Round Lake. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mechanicville, Whitehall, Salem, Granville, Hartford, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Comstock, Country Knolls, Gates, Kingsbury, Porter, Lee, Northumberland, Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Hampton and Rupert. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, VT
County
Bennington County, VT
City
Bennington, VT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Greenwich#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#East Lake#Stillwater#Winds#Strong Thunderstorms#Salem#North Central Rensselaer#Round Lake#Southeastern Saratoga#Easton#Northumberland#Fort Edward#Country Knolls#Schuylerville#Severity#Comstock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires, the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics, Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and all of Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.