newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frontier County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FRONTIER COUNTY At 256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Eustis, or 18 miles east of Curtis, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eustis and Orafino. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Eustis, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Weather Radar#Frontier#Severe Certainty#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Hail Damage#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Vehicles#Trees#Siding#Impact#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH