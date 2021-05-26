newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE COUNTY At 353 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Abilene, or near Charlotte Court House, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Abilene and Cullen.

City
Charlotte Court House, VA
County
Charlotte County, VA
City
Cullen, VA
Appomattox County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Charlotte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL APPOMATTOX...NORTHERN CHARLOTTE AND SOUTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Evergreen, or near Appomattox, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appomattox Red House Pamplin City Madisonville Abilene Appomattox National Historic Park and Sheppards. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY TODAY .West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph today while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.