Financial Reports

Majedie Inv. Share News (MAJE)

Life Style Extra
 28 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. U&I Group PLC - property regeneration developer and investor - Reports net asset value per share of 163p as at end of March, down from 232p a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP86.7 million from GBP58.6 million. "We have made some clinical decisions in many areas of the business, resulting in further development and trading asset impairments. Covid-related market issues further added to us reporting hugely disappointing financial results today. I am absolutely determined that these years of underperformance are now behind us," says Chief Executive Richard Upton.

Markets

Africa Opp. Regulatory News (AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company") Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (SFS: AOF) announces that as at close of business on 18 June 2021, its estimated net asset value per ordinary share was US $1.089. For further information please contact:. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited. Francis Daniels. Tel: +2711 684 1528. Liberum...
Financial Reports

Share Price Information for Clontarf (CLON)

IN BRIEF: Clontarf Chair Teeling becomes non-exec, Horgan replaces. IN BRIEF: Clontarf Energy full-year loss widens as admin expenses rise. TRADING UPDATES: Superdry optimistic; Virgin Wines toasts demand surge. (Sharecast News) - Clontarf has raised £0.5m before expenses, it announced on Thursday, to fund ongoing negotiations over its Bolivian lithium...
Business

The Payments Company Wise Considers Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange

Https://thefintechtimes.com/the-payments-company-wise-considers-direct-listing-on-the-london-stock-exchange/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Kristo-10b639117186a44fae89c99a0b6dad69-150x150.jpeg?#. The global technology company Wise has announced it is considering applying for admission to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange. The company also intends to publish a registration document in connection with admission. Should their...
Stocks

Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Phoenix Group Holdings (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE 100 Index.
Financial Reports

Issue of Equity

Pembroke VCT plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 21 June 2021 it allotted 742,101 B Ordinary Shares at a price of 110.8p per B Ordinary Share to certain shareholders under the Company's Dividend Investment scheme. Following the allotment, the total number of B Ordinary shares in issue is...
Economy

Name Change and Recommencement of trading on ASX

(formerly Red Emperor Resources NL) ("Future Metals" or the "Company") Confirmation of Name Change and Recommencement of trading on the ASX. Future Metals NL (ASX: FME), formerly named Red Emperor Resources NL, is pleased to confirm the completion of its change of name and that the suspension of trading in its securities on the ASX has been lifted with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, following its re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.
Stocks

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 3,350,594 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 102,603 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 909.32 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Markets

Myanmar Investments News

Myanmar Investments Daily Update: Myanmar Investments International Limited is listed in the Equity Investment Instruments sector of the London Stock Exchange with ticker MIL. The last closing price for Myanmar Investments was US$0.34. Myanmar Investments International Limited has a 4 week average price of US$0.33 and a 12 week average...
Financial Reports

Kibo Energy News

Kibo Energy Daily Update: Kibo Energy Plc is listed in the Mining sector of the London Stock Exchange with ticker KIBO. The last closing price for Kibo Energy was 0.20p. Kibo Energy Plc has a 4 week average price of 0.20p and a 12 week average price of 0.20p. The...
Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Financial Reports

Notification of Directors' Interests

The Company announces that David Rasche, Non-executive Chairman, today purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at 833.5p pence per share. On the same day Elizabeth Catchpole, Non-executive Director purchased 4,700 Ordinary Shares at 839.7p per share. Following this notification:. · Mr Rasche has...
Business

Odyssean Inves. Regulatory News (OIT)

To achieve attractive total returns per share principally through capital growth over a longterm period through investment in companies predominantly in the UK. On 18 June 2021 Odyssean Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its blocklisting of 20 June 2018 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 162.0 pence per share, pursuant to the Company's premium management strategy. These shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue and they were issued at a premium to the estimated net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.
Markets

Aurora Inv.tst. Regulatory News (ARR)

Issue of Shares in connection with the payment of Investment Manager's Performance fee. The Company announces that it has today issued 229,802 new ordinary shares of 25 pence each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, in relation to the remaining 20% of the performance fee which has become due in respect of the year to 31 December 2020.
Financial Reports

Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

British Smaller Cos VCT PLC - venture capital trust - As at March 31, net asset value per share up 18% at 75.8 pence from 64.5p the same date the year before. Total return up 7.0% year-on-year to 233.2p from 217.9p. Proceeds from realisations and loan repayments totalled GBP2.5 million,...
Economy

Target Healthc. Share News (THRL)

(Alliance News) - Target Healthcare REIT PLC said Friday it has completed the acquisition of a care home in Scotland and also has acquired a site in Buckinghamshire and contracted to forward fund the subsequent development of a pre-let care home. The total investment, Target noted, is GBP33 million. "The...
Financial Reports

Zinnwald Lithium News

Zinnwald Lithium Daily Update: Zinnwald Lithium Plc is listed in the Mining sector of the London Stock Exchange with ticker ZNWD. The last closing price for Zinnwald Lithium was 13p. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a 4 week average price of 11.75p and a 12 week average price of 11.50p. The...
Financial Reports

Hurricane Energy News

Hurricane Energy Daily Update: Hurricane Energy Plc is listed in the Oil & Gas Producers sector of the London Stock Exchange with ticker HUR. The last closing price for Hurricane Energy was 1.50p. Hurricane Energy Plc has a 4 week average price of 1.05p and a 12 week average price...
Stocks

FTSE 250 movers: Tullow, Spirent rally after upgrades

London’s FTSE 250 was 0.1% firmer at 22,705.67 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Tullow Oil gushed higher after an upgrade to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ at Canaccord Genuity. Elsewhere, Spirent Communications was up after Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock at ‘buy’. "Given the complexity of its services and the historical...