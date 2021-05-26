Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mattioli Woods PLC - UK-based wealth management services provider - Proposes acquisition of Maven, a leading private equity investor in UK SMEs and alternative asset manager for GBP100.0 million. Proposes acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, a financial planning business in the North West of England with assets under advice of GBP1.6 billion, for up to GBP43.5 million. Says acquisitions in line with its strategy to "accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions while enhancing organic growth opportunities; adding scale, distribution and product". Says acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership. Proposes fundraise via share issuance at fixed price of 660 pence per share to raise GBP110 million. Says its is seeing positive investment performance and sustained inflows into the Group's discretionary portfolio management services. Seeing increased client activity and improved billing recoveries in core pension business.