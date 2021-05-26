Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

newsbreak-logo
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mattioli Woods PLC - UK-based wealth management services provider - Proposes acquisition of Maven, a leading private equity investor in UK SMEs and alternative asset manager for GBP100.0 million. Proposes acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, a financial planning business in the North West of England with assets under advice of GBP1.6 billion, for up to GBP43.5 million. Says acquisitions in line with its strategy to "accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions while enhancing organic growth opportunities; adding scale, distribution and product". Says acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership. Proposes fundraise via share issuance at fixed price of 660 pence per share to raise GBP110 million. Says its is seeing positive investment performance and sustained inflows into the Group's discretionary portfolio management services. Seeing increased client activity and improved billing recoveries in core pension business.

www.lse.co.uk
#Lloyds Banking Group Plc#Biotechnology Company#Market Share#Investment Performance#Digital Assets#Product Portfolio#Total Assets#Hend Eur Focus Share News#Alliance News#Mattioli Woods Plc#Maven#Ludlow Wealth Management#Fraser And Sports Direct#German#Hugo Boss Ag#Studio Retail Group Plc#Gbp308 2 Million#The Official List#Eurasia Mining Plc#Polarean Imaging Plc
Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Bmo Comm Prop. Share News (BCPT)

TRADING UPDATES: Sanne rejects Cinvin; BH Macro, BH Global to merge. TRADING UPDATES: Fidelity Special, Henderson International outperform. TRADING UPDATES: BMO Commercial Property annual payout halved. 12 Apr 21 21:55. TOP NEWS: Morrisons, Pennon out of FTSE 100; Dr Martens joins 250s. 3 Mar 21 17:25. Industrial And Logistics Help...
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Cambria Africa (CMB)

IN BRIEF: Cambria Africa shares to be suspended after deadline miss. LONDON TRADING UPDATES: Motif Bio Says Orange Avenue Buys Subsidiary. UK TRADING UPDATE SUMMARY: Record In Talks For Bumper Hedging Deal. Cambria Africa Posts Weak Interims Amid Currency Fluctuations. Cambria Africa Earnings Plummet In 2019 Due To Challenges In...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sage Group Regulatory News (SGE)

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage") in conformity with rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs") announces that, as at 28 May 2021, its issued share capital consists of 1,120,789,295 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each, of which 45,977,866 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each are held in treasury and 190,962 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each are held in The Sage Group plc. Employee Benefit Trust.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Fair Oaks Inc21 Share News (FAIR)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Alpha FX Group PLC - London-based foreign exchange risk management and international payments - Says trading in the five months to date has been "very positive" across all aspects of the business. On track to exceed current expectations for full year. "Our Institutional and Alpha Platform Solutions divisions in the UK, along with our overseas offices in Canada and Amsterdam have all delivered excellent year-on-year growth. Our more established Corporate division has also demonstrated strong growth, as well as being the talent incubator for future leaders to launch Alpha into new markets," says company.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

The Company has been notified that on 27 May 2021, Daksh Gupta (Chief Executive Officer) and persons closely associated with him, purchased, in aggregate, 30,817 ordinary shares of 64p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 185.6p per share. Following these purchases, Daksh Gupta's interest in Ordinary...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Majedie Inv. Share News (MAJE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. U&I Group PLC - property regeneration developer and investor - Reports net asset value per share of 163p as at end of March, down from 232p a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP86.7 million from GBP58.6 million. "We have made some clinical decisions in many areas of the business, resulting in further development and trading asset impairments. Covid-related market issues further added to us reporting hugely disappointing financial results today. I am absolutely determined that these years of underperformance are now behind us," says Chief Executive Richard Upton.
SoftwareLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Crossword Cybersecurity (CCS)

The following amendment has been made to the 'Acquisition of Verifiable Credentials Limited. TVR' announcement released on 26 May 2021 at 07:00 under RNS No 8004Z. The reference to CyberASAP has been amended to "CyberASAP - a pre-seed accelerator programme funded by the UK Government Department for Digital Culture Media Sport (DCMS) and delivered in partnership by Innovate UK and KTN".
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ekf Diagnostics (EKF)

The following announcement from Trellus Health plc is being linked to the EKF ticker for information purposes only. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE READER'S ATTENTION IS DRAWN TO THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCMENT.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Aperam Ord (0OLF)

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Designated Person Notification 26-May-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST. Luxembourg, 26 May 2021 (19:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Abstd Euro Log. Share News (ASLI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC - European-focused logistics real estate investor - Posts net asset value peer share at March 31 of 121.6 euro cents, up from 120.1 cents at December 31. Declares first interim dividend of 1.41 cents per share. Portfolio valuation up 1.6% to EUR437.1 million from EUR430.2 million.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Empiric Share News (ESP)

IN BRIEF: Empiric Student Property CEO buys over GBP83,000 in shares. Berenberg upgrades Empiric Student Property to 'buy'. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Berenberg upgraded real estate investment trust Empiric Student Property from 'hold' to 'buy' on Thursday, stating the group was "geared into the operational recovery". 1 Apr 21...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Marwyn Val. Share News (MVI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gamma Communications PLC - London-based cloud communication services provider - Notes "continued growth" in first quarter amid product launches in core UK market. Expects revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at higher end of market forecasts for 2021. Revenue forecasts stands at GBP442.4 million to GBP61.3 million and adjusted Ebitda at GBP86.0 million and GBP94.0 million.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Baring Emerging Europe Plc Share News (BEE)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC - investment company focused on Europe, Middle East and Africa - Net asset value per share at March 31, end of first half, up 21% to 841.67 pence from 694.70p in September. Share price total return was 24%, compared to 16% from benchmark. Dividend unchanged at 15p per share.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Amedeo Afp Share News (AA4)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Young & Co's Brewery PLC - London-based pub operator - Confirms it has appointed Savills PLC over possible sale of Young's tenanted estate. "The company confirms that Savills has been appointed and that it is in discussions regarding a possible sale. There can be no certainty, however, that any sale will proceed," company says.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Jpmorg.m.g. Regulatory News (JPE)

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company announces that as at 28th May 2021 the Company's share capital consists of:. In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, the number of voting rights per shareholder is equal to the relevant Share Voting Number for the respective class of share held, multiplied by the number of shares of that class held by the holder of that class of share.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Gold Reserve Announces Sale of Shares to 401(k) Plan

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V:GRZ) (OTCQB:GDRZF) (the "Company”) announces that it plans, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV”), a non-brokered private placement to Rockne Timm, Doug Belanger and Robert McGuinness, (the "Plan Trustees”), as Trustees for the Gold Reserve Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the "401(k) Plan”), and James Coleman (the "Private Placement”). As previously announced, the Board of Directors recommended, and the Plan Trustees of the 401(k) Plan agreed, to use the cash contributions to the 401(k) Plan for retirement savings for U.S. based employees of the Company and its affiliates, to acquire additional Class A Common Shares for the accounts of the participating employees. In addition, Mr. Coleman, as a resident of Canada, who does not participate in the 401(k) Plan but is entitled to an equivalent payment, will use his payment to subscribe for additional Class A Common Shares.