The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is helping you navigate the world of entrepreneurship by taking a look at independent and franchise opportunities. The University is hosting an upcoming event titled, How to Buy a Business, which will be completely virtual on May 5. In this segment, we’re pleased to welcome Leslie Kuban, who is a franchise industry expert and owner of FranNet of Atlanta, to discuss buying a business and what attendees can expect from the online course, which we highly recommend that you attend.