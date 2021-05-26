Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

TRADING UPDATES: AVI Global sees strong results; Finsbury Food rebound

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Reports interim net asset value per share at March 31, of 1,038.07 pence, jumping from 635.20p a year prior. Maintains first-half, ended March 31, dividend of 6p per share. "I am pleased to report that in the six months under review, AGT's NAV increased by 26.8%. This result made AGT one of the top performers in its peer group of global investment trusts. Some of the strongest contributions over the period came from companies - such as Aker, Jardine Strategic and Exor NV - that had been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequently rallied in November 2020, following the announcement of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial results," said Chair Susan noble. "While the economic picture is complex and challenging, our investment managers performed well in the six months under review and we believe that a focus on the type of investment opportunities which fit our investment mandate will continue to bring rewards over time," added Noble.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avi#Oil Price#Bango Plc#Investment Performance#Trading Revenue#Equity Investment#Equity Momentum#Global Sales#Alliance News#Avi Global Trust Plc#Agt#Aker Jardine Strategic#Exor Nv#Pfizer Biontech#Group#Identiproof#Vcl#Covid#Gym Group Plc#Lms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Country
Argentina
Country
Iraq
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge lower as traders await fresh catalysts

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors awaited fresh catalysts. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,094.85, ahead of the release of Markit's services PMI for May at 0930 BST. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said:...
RetailLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the red; services PMI in focus

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had fallen further into the red by midday on Thursday, with ex-dividend stocks a drag as investors awaited fresh catalysts. The FTSE 100 was down 0.8% at 7,053.27. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "One of the drivers of market jitters...
Financial Reportsboatingindustry.com

BRP reports strong Q1 FY2022 results

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The complete financial results are available on Sedar as well as on BRP’s website. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Share buyback programme of up to €50 million

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 3 June 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Financial Reportscanadiangrocer.com

Organic Garage reports strong results in 'transformational' year

Organic Garage reported record results for its fiscal year ending January 31. The Toronto-based retailer, which focuses on health and natural products and operates four retail locations and a distribution centre, notched a 25.3% increase in sales to reach the $30.3 million mark. During that same timeframe, Organic Garage increased...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Shires Inc. Share News (SHRS)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Block Energy PLC - development and production company focused on Georgia - Reports revenue for 2020 of USD1.3 million compared to USD310,000 the year ago, resulting in pretax loss of USD5.5 million versus USD6.1 million in 2019. Block Energy says production of oil and gas from the two horizontal wells in its West Rustavi licence area was suspended in April 2020 to avoid selling oil at low prices. Despite that, the company says it sold 34,421 barrels, up from 5,210 barrels the year prior. Meanwhile, on February 15, the company says it has achieved its first gas sales.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London close: Oil giants help underpin FTSE's muted gains

(Sharecast News) - London stocks managed to keep their heads above water by the close on Wednesday, although the main boards continued to lack direction through the afternoon, with many traders away from their desks for the half-term holiday. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.39% at 7,108.00, and...
BusinessShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Burberry gains on upgrade; Kingfisher falls

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,089.49 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Luxury fashion brand Burberry was the standout gainer after Exane upgraded the shares to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’ and lifted the price target by 29% to 2,700p. It noted that while all luxury stocks are now above their...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 02/06/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 23.93 at 7104.39 points, a movement of 0.34%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a well traded share, with approximately £3,213.4m (0.345%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 45% of the companies in the FTSE...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Canaan Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Results

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 490% year-on-year to $61.5 million. Total computing power sold rose 122% Y/Y to 2.0 million Thash/s. Revenues from Products rose 492% Y/Y to $60.5 million; Leases increased 496% Y/Y to $0.9 million; Services grew 833% Y/Y to $0.03 million. Other revenue declined 70% Y/Y to $0.01 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Down 5.8%

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.17 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29). Approximately 40,864,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 14,536,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.79 ($0.31).
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: CML plans AIM move; IronRidge to demerge gold assets

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CML Microsystems PLC - Maldon, England-based radio frequency semiconductor maker - Plans to move from London Stock Exchange's Main Market to AIM market. Believes shift is in best interests with AIM a "more appropriate regulatory environment" for firm. Adds that there is no immediate need to appoint a financial director and, as a result, Nigel Clark will become executive chair effectively immediately, while retaining overall responsibility for the finance function at board level. Since former financial director departed in February 2020, Clark has held dual role of chair and finance director on interim basis.
StocksThe Independent

London markets bounce higher on back of buoyant mining stocks

London stocks lifted after the bank holiday weekend on the back of a strong showing by mining firms and positive manufacturing figures. The latest PMI data for the manufacturing sector showed strong growth and a positive rebound in the economy. It was roundly welcomed by UK traders and boosted commodity...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,104.49 after a survey showed manufacturing growth surged to a new...
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: Energy and mining plays lead FTSE higher

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets finished in positive territory on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.82% at 7,080.46, and the FTSE 250 was 0.84% firmer at 22,874.99.
EconomyLife Style Extra

London open: Miners pace the advance ahead of manufacturing PMI

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, with miners pacing the advance as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. At 0855 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,061.03. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "Setting aside worries of the spread of...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Miners rally; banks in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,084.72 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Weir, which provides engineering solutions for the minerals and oil & gas markets, among others, was the top performer as oil prices rallied. Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP and Rio were all firmer as copper and iron...