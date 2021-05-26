Verdi Entrepreneurs

Continuing our Verdi resident entrepreneurial information I’d like to continue with Kathryn (Kate) Jasik and, as I promised, her newest venture. Kathryn has just recently opened a venue off of FM 536. The home they purchased has been turned into the most beautiful and peaceful of places to host a bridal shower, a baby shower, a small reunion, as a Bed and Breakfast or a vacation home rental. The venue has a patio, large banquet table, sleeps seven people comfortably, a large kitchen, nice seating areas and a wall of windows that look out over the coastal field with a pivot system. And if you’re lucky enough to be renting when Jasik Hay Farms is watering you’ll get to enjoy the most relaxing sound as you sit on the patio.