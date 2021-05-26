Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

Verdi Entrepreneurs

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing our Verdi resident entrepreneurial information I’d like to continue with Kathryn (Kate) Jasik and, as I promised, her newest venture. Kathryn has just recently opened a venue off of FM 536. The home they purchased has been turned into the most beautiful and peaceful of places to host a bridal shower, a baby shower, a small reunion, as a Bed and Breakfast or a vacation home rental. The venue has a patio, large banquet table, sleeps seven people comfortably, a large kitchen, nice seating areas and a wall of windows that look out over the coastal field with a pivot system. And if you’re lucky enough to be renting when Jasik Hay Farms is watering you’ll get to enjoy the most relaxing sound as you sit on the patio.

