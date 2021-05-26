Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick’s 4th of July “River of Fire” Back on!

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exciting news! Kennewick's River of Fire annual fireworks event held by the City of Kennewick and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams will happen this year at Columbia park. The 4th of July is back on!. According to a press release issued Wednesday morning, the decision was made to reschedule the...

keyw.com
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Columbia Park#Picnic Basket#River Of Fire#Bruce Inc#Kennewick City#Tri Cities Families#Lawn Chairs#Personal Fireworks#Tv Locations#Driving#Exciting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Swimmers Offered Summer Transportation to & From Pools

The last step to summer was completed with the City of Yakima making it easier for pool enthusiasts to get to and from the local bodies of water safely. Starting June 10th, anyone who wants to swim at the Lions Pool, Franklin Pool, or the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center can obtain a Yakima Transit bus pass. The pass will allow swimmers transportation to and from the pools.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Trace Adkins Coming to Kennewick on August 24, 2021

Country superstar Trace Adkins will be performing in Tri-Cities coming this summer. Looks like concert season is back!. The Trace Adkins concert is part of a summer concert series at the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds in Kennewick with new shows each day that week. Along with Trace Adkins there's also Nelly, Plain White T's, Foghat and Seether, all on different days.
Walla Walla, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Not All Campgrounds Open This Weekend, Check First Here

If you're heading to the mountains for some Memorial Day weekend fun, you might want to check to see if your favorite campground is open first.Lots of areas will be accessible, but not all campgrounds are open, according to a post from the US Forest Service (below). Not all of it has to do with covid -19 either. The late-season snow has some roads, trails, and campgrounds unfit for this weekend. Check out the Facebook post below from the city of Walla Walla. There's a list of open campgrounds and closed campgrounds. Additionally, I've shared a link from the Washington State Parks Department. They state that about 55 group camps in 52 state parks have reopened. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season. That's good news! There are also plenty of day use shelters. But not all of those are open either.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

6 Secrets Only Yakima Valley-ians Know

There are many hidden secrets of the Yakima Valley locked up within the annals of locals' minds. The first secret that only people from here know is how to pronounce the names of certain cities. You learn about those right away when you move here or when you visit. For example, you will learn how to say the town name, Naches (natt-cheese) or Yakima "Yakkem-muh".
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Man With Knife Shuts Down Kennewick Ranch and Home

A suspect is under arrest this morning after an early morning take-down at Ranch and Home in Kennewick. According to reports from the Kennewick Police Department, a man with a knife caused Ranch and Home not to open this morning at its usual time. Police were called to the store...
Ephrata, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Cougar Caught in Ephrata Homeowner’s Kitchen [VIDEO]

An Ephrata homeowner got a scary surprise Tuesday when a cougar roaming the neighborhood wandered into the home. You can watch video of officials chasing the cougar, courtesy of our news partners at KREM 2. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shot the animal with a tranquilizer...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Body Uncovered in Moses Lake Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports a body was discovered Wednesday morning in Moses lake. Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman has the details. A motorist discovered the deceased male on the sidewalk at about 4:30 this morning on Airway Drive near Cochran Road. A Major Crimes Unit is...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Sweet 16 Year Old Richland Cat NEEDS A HOME

This is Huxley. He's a 16-year-old Devon Rex who lives with a very loving owner in Kennewick. Unfortunately, his owner has her own serious health issues and can no longer care for him. Believe it or not, the word that Huxley needed a new home came to me from clear across the United States. A dear friend of mine (and excellent radio personality) in Pennsylvania is good friends with the lady who owns Huxley in Richland. In fact, she adopted Huxley's bestie, Pax, the cute dog in the photo below. She was going to take Huxley also but didn't want to put him through a cross-country flight. Now the mission is to see that Hux finds a loving local home to live out the remainder of his life. It takes a special kind of person to want to adopt a 16-year-old cat, and I'm hoping this post finds you. This is an agonizing decision for Huxley's current owner and she is so hoping that he will find a loving home. Hux is described as "a love bug who will want to sleep and cuddle with you." He's going to need some TLC as his whole world is about to change.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Police Investigate Restaurant Break-Ins [PHOTO]

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects in connection to a couple of restaurant burglaries over this past weekend. Both Masala Indian Cuisine and Skipper's Seafood 'n Chowder were broken into late Saturday night or some time early Sunday morning. Both restaurants are on West Kennewick...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Teen Booked for DUI in Kennewick Wreck

Saturday Night, Kennewick Police were called out to the scene of an accident on West Columbia Drive for a single-vehicle accident, where the vehicle apparently stopped just short of hitting a building. The juvenile struck a metal guide rail, a fire hydrant, and a parked vehicle in the 100 block of West Columbia Drive.