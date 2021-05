In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid accomplished an amazing feat with the NHL’s regular season now complete. Meanwhile, Slater Koekkoek showed well in the final game of the Oilers season. Where does he fit into the playoff plan? Will Gaetan Haas and Zack Kassian get much playing time and how often will the Oilers look to Mikko Koskinen after a couple of games where he leaked quick goals against?