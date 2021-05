After being forced to halt passport services due to pandemic closures, COVID-19 numbers drastically falling, and demand for travel increasing daily, Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen is pleased to announce the resumption of passport services at his department, signaling a steady return to normalcy. One year after halting services due to COVID-19, the department is excited to get passport services up and running again. In what is considered a milestone achievement, effective Monday, May 17, 2021, the department will be offering appointments only for new passports at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at its North County branch office in Anaheim. Again, only new passport applications will be accepted. No passport renewal services will be available. Service is by appointment only. No passport services available at Laguna Hills office.