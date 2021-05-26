newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Diver swims with one of the world's deadliest snakes

By ARIAN MOVILEANU
FOX26
 3 days ago
Marcelo Johan Ogata, who has been documenting the deep seas for the past 10 years, recently got close to a banded sea krait, whose venom is 10 times more powerful than that of a rattlesnake. Kraits, which hunt for eels on coral and rocky reefs, do not attack humans unless...

