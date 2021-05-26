Cosmosphere kicks off summer with activities for all ages every day

Glacial Ridge Health System’s Scrub Run is a 5K fun run/walk along Lake Minnewaska. The family-friendly event is taking place in person this year on Saturday, June 12 at City Park in Glenwood. As we kick off summer vacation, the Scrub Run theme of “I can and I will” marks the spirit behind the event. Whether you want to run fast, walk at a steady pace, push a stroller, or walk your dog, you can do it. It is about getting active and staying active: moving your body and gaining a healthier lifestyle. Scrubs are optional and encouraged.