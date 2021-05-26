Cosmosphere kicks off summer with activities for all ages every day
Beginning May 28, Cosmosphere returns to seven days a week of operation and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the new CosmoKids interactive STEM area for children, families will also enjoy the return of weekend feature films at the Carey Digital Dome Theater. Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer films with “Raya and the Last Dragon” showing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.www.hutchnews.com