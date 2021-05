According to this quarter’s issue of ACT Research’s Trailer Components Report, trailer orders were preliminarily and meaningfully lower in April than previous months. “Lower orders will be the result of dry van and reefer order boards that commit most OEMs through the remainder of this year and well into the next,” Frank Maly, director of CV transportation analysis and research at ACT Research, said. “Additionally, cancellations increased in both March and April — with a mix of pricing reviews by OEMs of units on the order board — due to increased component and materials costs appearing to be a driving force in those adjustments. ACT has increased trailer forecasts for nearly all trailer categories, with dry vans and reefers now projected to set new annual production records next year.