When we were little we were told that we should drink cow's milk because of the calcium. We were told that "milk makes you grow" and "milk helps you build strong bones." There has been a lot of research in the last 20 or so years on the effects of dairy on the body. A significant amount of the newer articles has shown that we don't need cow's milk and that it might actually be detrimental to our bodies. Based on that research, a lot of people have stopped drinking cow's milk.