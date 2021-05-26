Slender robotic finger senses buried items

The future that works like the manganime Ghost in the Shell or the video game Cyberpunk 2077 they pose is that of a Humanity absorbed by technology – but not literally as in The Matrix. So much so, that even people undergo augmentation, to be operated to improve their abilities using artificial parts – an arm, an eye, the brain – that ‘augment’ them above the rest of human beings and turn them into ‘cyborgs’ themselves.