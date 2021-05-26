newsbreak-logo
Seaside, OR

Ter Har's celebrates 70th anniversary

By Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTer Har’s, founded by Bud and Jean Ter Har, May 25, 1951, celebrated its 70th birthday this week. A little history of how it all started. The Ter Har name became known in Seaside in 1951, when Bud and Jean moved from Seattle Washington and bought the Merriman Hotel at 27 Broadway. In addition running the three-story hotel, the Ter Hars also operated a gift store located on the ground floor of the hotel. Prior to moving to Seaside, Bud and Jean had been in the gift business working as traveling salesmen for a gift company in Seattle by the name John A Peterson Company.

