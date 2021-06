Since opening their state-of-the-art PokerGO Studio at the Aria Resort and Casino in 2018, Poker Central has worked hard to turn the venue into the premier place for televised high roller events. Popular high roller series like Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, and the US Poker Open now form the major legs of the PokerGO Tour, and they will all originate from the PokerGO Studios. High rollers from around the world will look to make up for lost time with a full slate of events throughout this Summer and in the Fall, starting with the U.S Poker Open from June 3-15.