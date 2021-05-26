newsbreak-logo
Bail reform helps us on our way to a fairer justice system in Cuyahoga County and Ohio

 3 days ago
What the people of Ohio need and require is a fair and equitable criminal justice system governed by rules that apply to everyone, taking into account individual needs and circumstances (”Bipartisan bail-reform proposal would yield an equitable system,” by Jocelyn Rosnick, May 23). We thank Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor for advocating, with bipartisan support, for requiring the least restrictive measures, no cash bail, and persons released pretrial so they can better prepare with their attorneys; tend, feed and educate their children; go to their jobs and pay their bills. In other words, so they can be free to live their lives as the wealthy have always been allowed to do after paying their way out.

