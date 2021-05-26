Vikings take first at track meet

On a very sunny and hot day, the Prairie du Chien girls track and field team was ready to get started in the conference meet in Platteville on June 8. There’s a fire starting in my heart as Madi Fisher finished in 4th with a new “PR -13.34” in the 100m and in 8th place in the 200m dash. Reaching a running pitch and it’s bringing me out of the dark as Kori Jaynes finished 8th in the 100m and 10th in the 200m dash. Finally, I can see things crystal clear as Teagan Radloff finished 3rd in the 400m with a new “PR - 1:03.81” and 3rd in the Triple Jump. See how I’ll leave you with every piece of you as Nicole Rickleff fired a new “PR -29’10.50” in the Shot Put for 5th place; and a new “PR -83’3” in the Discus for 7th place. And you played it to the beat as Eowyn Earle picked up 11th place in the 800m run. Throw yourself through every open opportunity as Kate Olson picked up 7th place in the 1600m run.