Performance: Vox Profundi, “How Can I keep From Singing?”. Date & time: Tuesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. Vox Profundi (formerly the Goshen College Men’s Chorus), will present a virtual performance from the 2020-21 season, “How Can I keep From Singing?” The pre-recorded performance will be livestreamed June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at gcmusiccenter.org/live.