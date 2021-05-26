newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Illumina, Roche Agree to Settle NIPT Patent Lawsuits

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Illumina and Roche have settled several patent lawsuits over sequencing-related methods used in noninvasive prenatal testing. In two joint filings in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, the parties told Judge Susan Illston that they had "mutually agreed to a settlement" of their respective claims against each other across four cases and asked her to dismiss those lawsuits. They asked the court to dismiss some of the claims with prejudice, meaning they could not be revived, while asking for other claims to be dismissed without prejudice.

www.genomeweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nipt#Patent Lawsuits#Patent Infringement#Legal Proceedings#Dna Testing#Roche Agree#Illumina And#Labcorp#Verinata Health#Ariosa Diagnostics#Us Patent Nos#The Us Court Of Appeals#The Us Supreme Court#Premaitha Health#Us District Court#Nipt Related Patents#Cell Free Dna#Fetal Dna#Breach#Suit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Economybloomberglaw.com

Federal Circuit Affirms 10X Genomics Infringed Bio-Rad Patents

The Federal Circuit refused to disturb a trade agency’s decision that certain 10X Genomics Inc. devices infringe. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Substantial evidence supports the decision that 10X’s GEM Chips infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 9,500,664, 9,636,682, and 9,649,635, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said. The devices are used to amplify generic material so it can be analyzed.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Fed Circ reverses BD loss on telepharmacy patent challenge

Medtech company Becton Dickinson and Co won on Friday its bid at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to invalidate a Baxter Corp telepharmacy patent. The relevant parts of the patent were invalid based on prior art that disclosed similar technology, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel, which reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision that the prior art didn't disclose all of their limitations.
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

Federal judge rejects proposed settlement plan in Roundup cancer class action

A US judge on Wednesday declined to grant preliminary approval for a settlement against Bayer over claims that their Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Research first published by a cancer-focused working group formed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 claimed that glyophosate was “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Although conflicting studies have since been released, including a 10-year-long course of research by the US Environmental Protection Agency, former Roundup producer Monsanto faced an onslaught of lawsuits.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rogers Announces Settlement Of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against KCC

Rogers Corporation (ROG) - Get Report announced today that it has settled its patent infringement litigation initiated against KCC Corporation. Rogers (through its German subsidiary) filed patent infringement proceedings in Germany against KCC and its German subsidiary alleging infringement of certain Rogers' patents relating to direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate materials. The settlement resolves these proceedings, together with related patent actions. Financial and other settlement terms were not disclosed, and neither party acknowledges infringement or non-infringement, or validity or invalidity, of the subject patents.
LawBusiness Insider

Clarus Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Brought By Lipocine On JATENZO

(RTTNews) - US District Court for the District of Delaware has granted Clarus Therapeutics' motion for summary judgment against remaining patents in patent infringement case brought by Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) regarding Clarus's oral testosterone replacement product JATENZO. Federal Circuit Judge William Bryson, a Senior Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Clarus Therapeutics Defeats Lipocine's Patent Infringement Lawsuit On Summary Judgment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Federal Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, a Senior Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, sitting by designation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, granted Clarus's motion for summary judgment against Lipocine, Inc. ("Lipocine"; NASDAQ: LPCN) for failure to provide adequate written description of Lipocine's asserted patent claims. In his decision, which gives Clarus an unequivocal win, Judge Bryson found all of the asserted Lipocine patent claims invalid. Clarus's defense of inequitable conduct, to be tried before Judge Bryson, remains pending, and its disposition is expected to be addressed by Clarus and the Court at a future date.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Hit With Lawsuit For Patent Infringement

Heel by Nature reports that WWE has been hit with a patent infringement lawsuit. According to the report, SITO Mobile, Ltd recently filed a lawsuit against WWE due to the company allegedly infringing on multiple patents. The lawsuit was filed in The United States District Court for The District of...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Pharma Pipelines Need ‘Whole Company’ Approach to Patent Lawsuits

Pharmaceutical firms continuing to grapple with unpredictability in their pipeline and pricing pressures are increasingly turning to a more diversified and differentiated product portfolio. Patent protection remains critical to protecting investments in differentiated assets and pharmaceutical firms of all stripes continue to prosecute intellectual property around their innovations. These include...
Businessmedicaldesignsourcing.com

Insulet sues Roche over diabetes tech patent

Medical Manufacturer Listings and news and resources from the WTWH Media Life Science Network. (NSDQ:PODD) is suing Roche Diabetes Care in the U.K., claiming that Roche prematurely began selling tubeless insulin pumps covered by an Insulet patent three years before that patent expires. The trial for the lawsuit, filed in...
Businessnutraingredients-usa.com

Chr. Hansen and Nestlé settle HMO patent litigation

Chr. Hansen and Nestlé have settled a legal dispute involving alleged infringements on Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMO) patents arising from October 2020’s acquisition of Jennewein Biotechnologie. In a press statement by Chr Hansen, the firm agreed to withdraw ongoing litigation in Mannheim, Germany with Nestlé withdrawing the pending oppositions against...
Portland, ORLaw.com

Plaintiffs Firms Pile on Intel in Lawsuit Over Defective Processors

A nationwide class action brought by 10 plaintiffs firms claims that Intel Corp. intentionally covered up design defects that made its central processing units more vulnerable to bad actors. The 343-page complaint, which was filed Wednesday in federal court in Portland, Oregon, and surfaced by Law.com Radar, asserts that exploits...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

3M Wins Second Hearing-Loss Trial Over Military Earplugs (1)

3M Co . and its Aearo Technologies LLC subsidiary aren’t liable for a veteran’s hearing loss and tinnitus, a federal jury in Florida decided Friday night in the second test trial over the companies’ combat earplugs. Dustin McCombs’ trial followed another in which three veterans got jury awards, including $2.1...
ElectronicsApple Insider

ITC agrees to investigate alleged Apple Watch patent infringement

The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to open an investigation to determine whether the Apple Watch infringes on patents held by health tech company AliveCor. On Monday, the USITC said it voted to open an inquiry into the alleged patent infringement. The vote follows an official filing by AliveCor back in April.
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

In Brief This Week: Roche Diagnostics, Amazon, Illumina, Sera Prognostics, and More

NEW YORK – Roche Diagnostics this week announced a partnership with Canadian Blood Services to support a seroprevalence study to better understand the immune response to COVID-19. The study will compare the level of antibodies generated by SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and antibodies generated by natural infection. Canadian Blood Services will use Roche’s Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S and Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology tests to detect antibody levels.
Politicsnationallawforum.com

Not With a Bang but a Whimper

In a non-precedential Order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit—on remand from the US Supreme Court’s April 2021 decision upholding Google’s fair use defense to Oracle’s copyright infringement claim—the Court recalled its mandate in the case “solely with respect to fair use,” leaving intact the Federal Circuit’s May 2014 judgment favoring Oracle on the question of copyrightability. Oracle America Inc. v. Google LLC, Case Nos. 17-1118; 1202 (Fed. Cir. May 14, 2021)(PER CURIAM). After recalling its mandate, the Federal Circuit issued its order without further briefing by the parties.