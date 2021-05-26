newsbreak-logo
WWE SmackDown returns to Cleveland in July

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – WWE will make its return to Northeast Ohio on Friday, July 23 when SmackDown comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. WWE began touting its return to traveling the country post-pandemic on this week’s episode of Raw. The July 23 SmackDown event should be especially interesting given that it...

