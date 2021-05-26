Cataloging the drowned towns of the American West

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.