Cataloging the drowned towns of the American West
Once upon a time, towns like Robinette, Oregon, dotted the American West. Robinette had a train depot, a hotel, and a tavern shaped like a military quonset hut. Residents tended orchards where trees hung heavy with peaches, apricots and walnuts. Robinette’s schoolhouse may have been the most important building in town. Old black and white photos show Christmas pageants there. They capture dances and holiday meals where guests wore overalls and sat at long tables covered by checkered tablecloths.www.boisestate.edu