newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Cataloging the drowned towns of the American West

boisestate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, towns like Robinette, Oregon, dotted the American West. Robinette had a train depot, a hotel, and a tavern shaped like a military quonset hut. Residents tended orchards where trees hung heavy with peaches, apricots and walnuts. Robinette’s schoolhouse may have been the most important building in town. Old black and white photos show Christmas pageants there. They capture dances and holiday meals where guests wore overalls and sat at long tables covered by checkered tablecloths.

www.boisestate.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cataloging#The American West#Irrigation#History#Idaho Power#Drowned Towns#Underwater Archaeology#Personal Artifacts#Dam Projects#Trees#Orchards#Scholars#Capture Dances#Christmas Pageants#3 D Capture#Oral Histories#Quonset#Brownlee Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society announced on Monday that it received a $50,000 Petco Love grant that will help save the lives of hundreds of pets. The nonprofit, which helped more than 6,600 pets get adopted last year, said the grant will go towards pets that would not have previously received care.
Boise, IDbuildidaho.com

Four Changes That Are Driving New Homes in Boise, Idaho

Real estate is a dynamic, wide-ranging industry—investing, development, new construction, multi-family, residential single family, apartments, and other niches. It is always evolving and there are two spectrums: buyers and sellers. We have all seen the change that has happened over the last 14 months. You have probably read several articles...
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Boise, IDdailyfly.com

National Safe Boating Week

BOISE (May 17, 2021) Officials from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year. “National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Nampa, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Watch Nampa Mask Madness

Emotions ran high recently at a meeting of the Nampa School Board that was held to discuss the future of the district's mask mandate and whether it was time to end it. The CDC told us that vaccinated folks do not need to wear the mask. Mask mandates have been a polarizing issue. The Idaho Statesman reports on how the meeting was quickly disbanded, and the police took over.
Boise, IDPost Register

National nonprofit invests $50,000 in Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A nonprofit that invests nationally in animal organizations granted $50,000 to the Idaho Humane Society. IHS announced on Monday that Petco Love gave the grant investment to support lifesaving work that is done for Treasure Valley animals. “We are extremely grateful for this critical support from...
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Boise, IDidahoednews.org

K-12 coronavirus cases increase slightly

Caused in part by outbreaks at a Boise junior high school and a Panhandle high school, K-12 coronavirus case numbers increased slightly this week. Nearly all of the weekly hotspots are in the Treasure Valley:. Riverglen Junior High School, Boise: 10 cases. Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: Nine cases.
Idaho Falls, IDidahoednews.org

Idaho Falls makes masks optional

Students and staff in the Idaho Falls School District are no longer required to wear masks. Trustees voted Monday to nix the district’s COVID-19 operation plan, which included a mask mandate during the pandemic. The change goes into effect immediately, though students can still wear masks if they choose to,...